iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

