iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

