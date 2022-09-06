Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $242.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

