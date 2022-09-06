Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,590 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $43,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

