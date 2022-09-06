Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $418.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

