Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $269.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.06. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

