Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.52-$6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $198.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

