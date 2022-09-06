Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after buying an additional 397,541 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

