BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 13,273 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 931,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 67.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Bwcp LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 91.2% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 109,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after buying an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.