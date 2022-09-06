Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after buying an additional 616,798 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after buying an additional 69,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after buying an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,781,000 after buying an additional 450,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Shares of NEM opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

