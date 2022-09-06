Carmignac Gestion Purchases Shares of 2,207 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,207 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,076,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,921,000 after acquiring an additional 193,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

