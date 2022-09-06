Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 315,055 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 274,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.0 %

PM stock opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.