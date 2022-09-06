Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

