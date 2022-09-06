TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.