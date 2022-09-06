TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
