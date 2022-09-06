Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in 3M by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 565,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $3,467,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in 3M by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $121.15 and a 52-week high of $195.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

