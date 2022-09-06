Fiduciary Group LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.4% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,929,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,486,000 after acquiring an additional 415,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.5% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.46.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

