Fiduciary Group LLC Has $499,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average of $161.68. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

