Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Trimmed by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,266,000 after acquiring an additional 776,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

