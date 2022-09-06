Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 203 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,787,000 after purchasing an additional 256,724 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

