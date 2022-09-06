Fiduciary Group LLC Buys New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 70.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 56.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

