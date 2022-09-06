Fiduciary Group LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,686 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

