Fiduciary Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,686 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,686 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

SHEL opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

