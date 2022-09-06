Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $188.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECL. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.