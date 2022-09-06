Bison Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

