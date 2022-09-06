Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.



