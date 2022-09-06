APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 25,125 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $23,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 88.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.