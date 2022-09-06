Cibc World Market Inc. Has $41.30 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $41,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $196.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.