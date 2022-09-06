APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 172,313 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 848.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,313 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $23,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $86,532,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,597,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 407,490 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

