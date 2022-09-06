The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 168,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 127,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 28,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

