Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,078 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.