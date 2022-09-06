Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,696 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in AECOM by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 69,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. AECOM’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

