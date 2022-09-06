Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after acquiring an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after acquiring an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after acquiring an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,515,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $248.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.52 and its 200 day moving average is $263.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

