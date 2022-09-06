BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,040 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $364,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $1,603,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,120.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,189.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,066.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.86 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

