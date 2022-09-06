Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.88 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 245,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,880,000 after acquiring an additional 210,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $226.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

