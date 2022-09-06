General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,594 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $87,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $224.88 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

