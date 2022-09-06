Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.7 %

ELV opened at $481.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.47. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.