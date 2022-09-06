Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $29.08 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $29,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 296,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,818,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

