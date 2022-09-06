Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after buying an additional 149,935 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after buying an additional 115,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 101,513 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

