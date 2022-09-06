Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

