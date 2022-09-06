Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,088,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.