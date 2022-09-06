Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,918 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $560,036,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.