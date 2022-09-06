Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Increased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average of $314.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.96.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

