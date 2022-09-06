Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,430 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.11% of Splunk worth $25,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.