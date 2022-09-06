Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Boosted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Moderna by 69.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 213,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,763,000 after purchasing an additional 87,758 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Moderna by 59.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 5.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $151,971.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $220,799,898. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $151,971.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $220,799,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,835 shares of company stock worth $90,974,017 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $151.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.