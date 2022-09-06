Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 3,527 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.73. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

