Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,732 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.05% of Aflac worth $22,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

