Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.08. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $161.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.