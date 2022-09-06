Fiduciary Group LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,844,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,929,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,486,000 after purchasing an additional 415,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

