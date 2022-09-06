Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 93,980 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,980 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $28,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.