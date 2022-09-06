Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

